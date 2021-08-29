Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,293,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

