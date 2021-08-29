Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON remained flat at $$26.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 208,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,941. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63.

