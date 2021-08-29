Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

