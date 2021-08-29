Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 95,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 935,679 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.15.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
