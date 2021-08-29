Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 95,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 935,679 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.