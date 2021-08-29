Grupo Santander Begins Coverage on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBA. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.4249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

