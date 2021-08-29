GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Head-To-Head Contrast

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Autoscope Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,272.32 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.13 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

