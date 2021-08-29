Gs Investments Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 394,853 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 207,213 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $22.63.

