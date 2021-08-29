GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

