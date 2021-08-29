GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,337 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of MannKind worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MannKind by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

