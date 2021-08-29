GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Matrix Service by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Matrix Service by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 218,234 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Matrix Service stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

