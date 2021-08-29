GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 159.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

