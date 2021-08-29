GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 33,661 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Yext worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth about $5,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yext by 70.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.