GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,800 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,068 shares of company stock worth $8,918,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

