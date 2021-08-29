GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,396 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

