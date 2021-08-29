GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) versus Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Critical Analysis

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anterix and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anterix and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $920,000.00 1,130.48 -$54.43 million ($3.13) -18.34 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.01 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Anterix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -6,051.24% -23.61% -20.73% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GTT Communications beats Anterix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

