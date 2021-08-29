Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GZUHY stock remained flat at $$16.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51.

Get Guangzhou R&F Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GZUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.