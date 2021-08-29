Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GPM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

