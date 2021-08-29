Guggenheim Reiterates Hold Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,531.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,507.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.