GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) versus Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Financial Survey

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GXO Logistics and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $79.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.58%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Tuniu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Tuniu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tuniu $69.01 million 3.16 -$200.45 million N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -327.33% -60.74% -28.89%

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Tuniu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in June 2008 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

