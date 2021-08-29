H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

