H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

