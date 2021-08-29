Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

