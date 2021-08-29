Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Etsy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Etsy by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 54,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $210.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

