Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.