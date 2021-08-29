Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $3.51 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.