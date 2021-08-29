Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 69.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

