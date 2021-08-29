Head to Head Analysis: TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) vs. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TearLab and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.29%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than TearLab.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.06 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Avinger $8.76 million 9.61 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.92

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TearLab beats Avinger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

