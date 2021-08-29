Head to Head Comparison: Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) & Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edenred and Vinci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.67 billion 8.35 $271.87 million N/A N/A Vinci $49.38 billion 1.29 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Volatility & Risk

Edenred has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Edenred and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80

Edenred currently has a consensus target price of $29.99, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Vinci has a consensus target price of $26.62, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edenred is more favorable than Vinci.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vinci beats Edenred on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

