Head-To-Head Contrast: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SemiLEDs and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.41 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.08 $2.28 billion $3.74 28.50

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27% Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

