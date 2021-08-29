Head to Head Review: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) vs. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransMedics Group and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $25.64 million 34.36 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -27.49 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Volatility and Risk

TransMedics Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TransMedics Group and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -100.14% -29.98% -20.07% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production. The company's Attrius system based on cardiac PET technology enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose heart disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicine. It is also focused on increasing Sr-82 supply through the processing of proton irradiated target material from domestic and foreign suppliers; and recycling Sr-82 from spent generators. Positron Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Westmont, Illinois.

