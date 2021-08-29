Head to Head Survey: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Tarena International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.21 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.15 Tarena International $290.86 million 0.29 -$117.49 million N/A N/A

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than Tarena International.

Volatility and Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14% Tarena International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zovio and Tarena International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.04%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Tarena International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zovio beats Tarena International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

