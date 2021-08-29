HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) & MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Head to Head Review

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 3.09% -16.40% 14.86% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HealthWarehouse.com and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 353.07%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Volatility and Risk

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and MedAvail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.46 $640,000.00 N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 7.24 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.81

HealthWarehouse.com has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats MedAvail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.