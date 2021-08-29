HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target upped by Truist from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

HEI stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

