Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 5.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 2,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,079,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

