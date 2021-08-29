Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 68.9% in August

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the July 29th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

HLDCY stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

