Hiblocks (HIBS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $551,895.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and approximately $551,895.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

