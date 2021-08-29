Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) versus Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Financial Comparison

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.5% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hollund Industrial Marine and Sony Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Sony Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.48 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.68

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Sony Group beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is an integrated underwater resource project management company, which focuses on underwater forestry. Its activities includes resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. The company was founded on July 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Blaine, WA.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

