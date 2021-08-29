Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HMPT stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.42 million and a P/E ratio of 0.88. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

