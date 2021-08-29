Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,599 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 8.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

