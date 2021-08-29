Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 139,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,654. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.