Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

