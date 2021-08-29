Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

CCI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,281. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.25.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

