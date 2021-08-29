Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3,428.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

YUMC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 1,283,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,392. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

