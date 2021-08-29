HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.69-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,469,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,603. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

