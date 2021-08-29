H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,103 shares of company stock worth $1,464,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

