H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of HRUFF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. 480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

