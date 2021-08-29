Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 771,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.