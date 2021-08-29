iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ICLK stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.80 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

