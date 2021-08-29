IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.12

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.12 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 78.78 ($1.03). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 75.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 374,723 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IDOX to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.12. The stock has a market cap of £336.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.