Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

